 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago-area man drowns Friday at Devil's Lake
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Chicago-area man drowns Friday at Devil's Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago-area man died in a drowning Friday afternoon at Devil's Lake State Park.

Mike Green, a conservation warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the 55-year-old man was swimming at the south shore beach with family when he drowned at about 3:45 p.m. for unknown reasons.

"Just a common drowning. We don't have anything to suggest otherwise," Green said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Spending time on the beach is a lot of fun and can be very relaxing; however, beaches can also be very dangerous and it’s important to know basic beach safety.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name at this time, Green said Sunday morning. 

He said DNR wardens were working at the park when the incident happened and responded via boat and on shore. The Sauk County Dive Team recovered the man's body around 7 p.m. Friday. 

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News