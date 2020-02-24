Chicago boy gets probation for eluding law enforcement, burglary of Columbia County home

A 16-year-old Chicago boy received three years of probation in Columbia County after he fled from law enforcement in a Pizza Hut delivery car and entered a residence while the owner was sleeping.
Jay’quan L. Dye pleaded no contest Feb. 18 to felony charges of burglary and attempting to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle.
In Sauk County, Dye faces a felony charge of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Columbia County criminal complaint, Dye was removed from a bus traveling from Minneapolis to Chicago on Dec. 10 because he was caught smoking THC in the bathroom. After he was released by Sauk County deputies, Dye had walked to a nearby Pizza Hut and stole a delivery vehicle from the parking lot. He removed identifying items from the vehicle and said he took the car because he had no other way of getting home to Chicago.
Law enforcement pursued Dye on Interstate 90-94 where Dye eventually traveled at speeds as high as 100 mph, the complaint states. He took the exit 119 ramp in Lodi at a high rate of speed, losing control and spinning 90 degrees, going airborne at a culvert before the car landed on its wheels and came to a stop in the median. Dye immediately exited the vehicle and ran away northbound.
Dye eventually entered a home on Old Highway 60 where the owner woke up and found Dye in the living room, the complaint states. Dye told the homeowner he had been “thrown out” of a vehicle and suffered injuries to his hands and knees. The responding deputies in the home noticed Dye’s clothing matched the description that Wisconsin State Patrol had used for Dye in the high-speed pursuit and crash from the previous night.
The homeowner showed the deputy an opened window and signs of a disturbance in his spare bedroom and stated that a $100 bill was missing from his wallet. When he found him, Dye had politely asked the homeowner for assistance in finding a bus or transport to Chicago.
Online court records show Dye is to only be released to an identified relative (his aunt in Illinois) and with guardianship papers in hand.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.