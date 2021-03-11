Chicago man allegedly had more than 200 grams of raw marijuana in vehicle during Mauston traffic stop

A Chicago man pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90/94 allegedly had more than 200 grams of marijuana in five unlabeled bags.

Krisean Noble, 29, of Chicago is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver THC between 200 and 1,000 grams, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge. According to the criminal complaint:

At about 2:24 a.m. Dec. 18, Trooper Allan Platt was parked at milepost 72 on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston when he observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the 70 miles per hour speed limit. A radar reading gave a clear result of 84 miles per hour. Platt initiated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not pull over, leading Platt to notify nearby Officer Adam Noe of the slow to stop vehicle. Shortly after notifying Noe, the vehicle pulled off onto the right shoulder, with the driver side of the vehicle still in the right lane of traffic. Approaching on the passenger side, Platt asked the driver if there was any reason for the high speed. The driver, identified as Krisean Noble, said he believed he was going about 80 but did not give a reason for the high speed.