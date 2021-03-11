Chicago man allegedly had more than 200 grams of raw marijuana in vehicle during Mauston traffic stop

A Chicago man pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90/94 allegedly had more than 200 grams of marijuana in five unlabeled bags.
Krisean Noble, 29, of Chicago is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver THC between 200 and 1,000 grams, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge. According to the criminal complaint:
At about 2:24 a.m. Dec. 18, Trooper Allan Platt was parked at milepost 72 on Interstate 90/94 near Mauston when he observed a vehicle traveling visibly faster than the 70 miles per hour speed limit. A radar reading gave a clear result of 84 miles per hour. Platt initiated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not pull over, leading Platt to notify nearby Officer Adam Noe of the slow to stop vehicle. Shortly after notifying Noe, the vehicle pulled off onto the right shoulder, with the driver side of the vehicle still in the right lane of traffic. Approaching on the passenger side, Platt asked the driver if there was any reason for the high speed. The driver, identified as Krisean Noble, said he believed he was going about 80 but did not give a reason for the high speed.
During the conversation Platt could smell an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and he observed a pull bottle consistent with ones used to hold marijuana on the front passenger seat. Asked when he had smoked marijuana last, Noble said he had smoked a blunt about five hours prior in Chicago and had just left a rest stop where he pulled over to sleep.
Asked if the marijuana came from the pill bottle, Noble said that it did but was now gone. Noble said there were no other drugs that he knew of inside the vehicle.
A search of Noble’s person revealed nothing of evidentiary value. A search of the vehicle found a marijuana shake inside the center console and a rolled marijuana blunt underneath the radio.
Inside the trunk of the vehicle Platt found multiple bags of clothing and a pair of sneakers, with a marijuana grinder containing residue on the grinder. Next to the grinder was a “banded wad” of $100 and $20 bills, and several pieces of mail with Noble’s information.
A laundry bag inside the trunk containing additional clothing gave off an “overwhelming” smell of marijuana. Inside a black bag inside of the laundry bag, Platt found multiple bags of marijuana. One of the marijuana bags was sealed and labeled “GMO 725,” while the remaining four bags were unlabeled and tied off rather than vacuum sealed.
After being read his Miranda Warning, Noble told Platt “The weed man, I smoke a lot of weed, I smoke a lot of weed I’m not going to lie.”
Asked if he bought the marijuana legally, Noble said he bought it legally in Chicago for about $700. Noble estimated each of the bags would produce about five blunts, and he said he bought the marijuana for personal use. Noble admitted to owning the grinder.
When asked if he planned to use all of the marijuana himself, Noble said he was moving in with his cousins and he planned to share the marijuana with the cousins. He claimed “he didn’t know enough people to sell drugs.”
Noble is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance April 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
