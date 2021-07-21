Chicago man arrested for OWI causing injuries after crashing

Asked what happened again, Perez said he had not been trying and a car came and hit them. When told what Wegmueller observed at the crash scene Perez stated again he had not been driving and that a car hit him. Wegmueller arrested Perez for obstructing the investigation.

Speaking with the passenger Wegmueller noted she was not wearing any shoes. The passenger stated a vehicle crashed beside them after she pulled to the side of the road. According to the passenger the passenger side windows broke and her face was smashed against the steering wheel. The passenger windows on the vehicle were not broken.

When told Wegmueller had observed the crash scene and asked again what happened, the passenger repeated her story. Wegmueller told the passenger Perez had been placed under arrest for obstructing the investigation by lying and asked her to tell the truth, but she stated the same story. When told Wegmueller had a witness she repeated the same story.

Wegmueller again spoke with the witness, who said Perez forced the passenger into the driver seat and she had not been driving. Perez was walking around the car and she was stuck in the passenger seat while he tried to get the door open and her to change seats.