Child found in Baraboo home with meth nearby, pair faces drug, neglect charges

An arrest warrant has been issued and two people charged after authorities allegedly discovered the pair using and selling methamphetamine with a child in the residence less than 300 feet from Campbell Park in Baraboo.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant Monday for Johnathan R. Jackson, 26, of Baraboo, after he was charged with felonies related to alleged drug dealing, use, bail jumping and child neglect.

Isabella A.M. Artripe, 26, Baraboo, was also charged. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 34 years and fines up to $65,000 for felony counts of neglecting a child under 6 where harm did not occur, possessing less than or equal to three grams of amphetamines with the intent to sell them as party to a crime and intent to sell them near a park and maintaining a drug trafficking place. She also faces misdemeanor charges of THC and drug paraphernalia possession.

Jackson faces 64 years under the same charges with an additional count of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Dec. 28 at the home at 305 Lynn Avenue in Baraboo, where they found multiple items used to smoke methamphetamine and a system set up to sell narcotics.