Closings in case against Waupun man accused of homicide to conclude Monday

FOND DU LAC – Both prosecution and defense ended the testimony portion of the trial against a Waupun man accused in the 2019 death of his grandmother, opening the door for closing arguments Monday and the jury to begin deliberating on the fate of the 33-year-old man.

First-degree homicide suspect Gregory Spittel is being tried in the courtroom of Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny. His defense team called in two witnesses, emergency room physician Dr. Jason Geiger and a friend who had been in contact with Spittel around Aug. 24, 2019 — the date Spittel's grandmother was found near death in his basement.

Carol Foreman died four days later. Spittel entered the fifth day of his trial on Friday.

Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses, and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Geiger, an emergency room physician at Ripon Medical Center since 2014, was the first witness for the defense. On May 26, 2019, Geiger was working at Waupun Memorial Hospital when Spittel was brought by ambulance to the hospital. Geiger said Spittel’s diagnosis was significant head trauma intracranial hemorrhaging.

The defense’s opening statements made a reference about a connection between Spittel’s injuries in May and how that could have led to someone attacking Foreman in his home in August.

“Did he make any statements?” defense attorney Jaclyn Shelton asked about the May hospital visit.

“’Those guys’ but wasn’t able to explain more than that,” Geiger said.

Shelton asked what could have caused the injury. Geiger said that baseline skull fractures are normally caused by high impact, such as car accidents, blunt force trauma or a significant fall.

“It is not common with a ground-level fall,” Geiger said.

Spittel was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following his stay at Waupun Memorial Hospital. Shelton asked if it was possible Spittel was assaulted.

“No other obvious injury besides the head injury," Geiger said. "He could have been assaulted for sure."

Geiger said some long-term effects Spittel could have suffered after the incident would include short temper along with some memory issues.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Erik Toney asked about the cocaine that was in Spittel’s system and if that could have caused him to pass out and the long-term effects of the fall. Toney asked specifically if alcohol could have caused behavioral issues related to the long-term effects of the brain injury.

Geiger agreed that alcohol can worsen anger and memory issues with larger amounts of alcohol.

Spittel had a blood draw at Waupun Memorial Hospital on Aug. 24, 2019, with a result of .241 and Toney asked if that would cause such a reaction.

Geiger said tolerance levels would come into play.

“Just because someone is angry doesn’t mean they are violent,” Shelton asked on cross-examination, and Geiger agreed.

Toney ended his witnesses for the prosecution on Friday with Adam Covach, chief pathologist at the Fond du Lac Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and rested his case at 11:06 a.m.

Covach testified that Foreman died due to multiple blunt force injuries with complications. There were many injuries on Foreman’s body, and she lost 40% of her blood.

“There is a point of no return which is usually around 40 to 50% where after you lose that much blood in an acute setting, they are probably not bringing you back,” Covach said.

“You talked about the injuries and blood loss, and she was found the morning of Aug. 24,” Toney said, noting that Foreman was put on life support after arriving at the hospital.

Covach said that Foreman was in hypovolemic shock and was put on life support in the hospital.

“You need a certain volume of blood. If you lose a large amount over a short amount of time, you can't survive on small amount of blood,” Covach said. “If you lose the estimated 40% of blood volume, even over the course of a day, you can’t compensate. You will go into shock.”

The autopsy was done on Aug. 29, a day after Foreman’s death.

Shelton questioned the substances that were found in Foreman’s body, notably the sedative ketamine.

“You can’t rule out that it came from a fall,” Shelton said.

“No,” Covach replied.

Shelton also asked if there was a possibility a fall could have caused the death and if CPR might have caused the bruising. Toney asked if the ketamine was used as treatment.

Covach agreed and said it was one of the drugs that were given to Foreman in order for her to be placed on life support.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

