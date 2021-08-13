Clyman man appears in court on 5th OWI charges

JUNEAU – A 66-year-old Clyman man was placed on a $5,000 cash bond on Thursday for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after claiming to a deputy that he was on his way to church.

Michael Nehls could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony charge. He also is charged with misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Nehls appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. The court ordered a competency evaluation but found probable cause for the charges. Seim set condition of bond that Nehls must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy observed truck stopped in the middle of First Street, near the intersection of Morgan Street, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A pedestrian was standing near the driver’s side window. The pedestrian had went over to check on Nehls, who was trying to start his truck after it was already running.