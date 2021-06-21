Cocaine, morphine and more than $40,000 in cash found after traffic stop of three Necedah residents

A traffic stop of three Necedah residents allegedly led to the discovery of cocaine, morphine, fentanyl and stolen firearms in the car and at a town of Armenia residence.
Richard Jones, 56, of Necedah, is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams as a party to a crime, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics as a party to a crime, felony concealing a stolen firearm, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime.
If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the cocaine charges; up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the narcotics charges; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the firearm charge; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.
Lisa Jameson, 55, of Necedah, is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams as a party to a crime, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics as a party to a crime, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime.
If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for each of the cocaine charges; up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for each of the narcotics charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.
Jeffery Hatfield, 29, of Necedah is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams as a party to a crime, felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics as a party to a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000, or both, for the cocaine charge; up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the narcotics charge; and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the firearm charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:51 p.m. April 7, Deputy Bradley Bires of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle without a front license plate. The driver was identified as Lisa Jameson, and the two male passengers were identified as Richard Jones and Jeffery Hatfield.
During the stop, Deputy Brian Bader and his K9 partner Timo arrived on scene and Timo performed a free air sniff around the vehicle, alerting to the presence of illegal substances inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located a white powdery substance in a clear bag in the rear of the vehicle, a crystal like substance in a red container in Jameson’s purse, two soft drink cups with plastic bags floating in them, $2,429 in cash on Jones’ person, and a backpack containing $2,128 in cash.
A test of the white powdery substance returned a positive result for cocaine and weighed about 59 grams. The crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The substance immersed in the soft drinks tested positive from fentanyl, and weighed 1,308 grams.
Each of the individuals in the car were asked about the drugs and all three denied the drugs belonged to them. Hatfield, Jones and Jameson were placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
At about 3:22 p.m. Detective Jan Greeno applied for and received a search warrant for a residence belonging to Jones in the town of Armenia. At about 4:10 p.m. the warrant was executed. Two individuals at the residence said Jones lived in the house with his girlfriend “Lisa.” Asked about numerous firearms in the bedroom and porch area of the home they stated Jones often had friends bring him firearms.
A search of Jones’ room located numerous guns. One of the guns was confirmed as stolen out of Baraboo. About $41,640 in cash was located next to Jones’ bed. Several items consistent with drug trafficking were located in the bedroom, including scales, gem baggies, plastic baggies, rubber bands and guns, and multiple bags had white residue on the inside.
A search of a shed revealed a large amount of a white powdery substance in a magnetic hide box under a shelf. The powder tested positive for cocaine and weighed about 53.5 grams. Law enforcement found 458 of two types of morphine pills, a 15 mg and a 60 mg version, near the cocaine.
During a search of Hatfield’s residence, police found a handgun in a locked safe and a magazine with seven 9mm rounds, a digital scale and gem bags.
Jones is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Aug. 24 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Jameson is scheduled for an arraignment June 24 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Hatfield is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 3 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.