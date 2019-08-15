A Columbia County jury began deliberations Thursday night on whether to find an Indianapolis truck driver guilty of driving his semi into a disabled school bus while impaired in a 2018 crash on Interstate-39/90/94 near Arlington.
Wayne Murphy, 43, faced 30 charges by the time the jury got the case, including injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree causing reckless injury, after 16 other charges were removed from the court record.
He is accused of taking too many prescription pills before he crashed his semi into the bus, injuring all 33 people aboard, most of them children.
Murphy testified Thursday that he felt calm, relaxed and clear-headed the day of the crash and said he was riding the white line on the side of the highway for safety reasons.
During closing arguments Thursday, defense attorney Ronald Benavides pointed to the use of words or phrases such as "potentially" or "could be" during testimonies to suggest the state had a weak case.
"Mr. Murphy was not under the influence," Benavides said. "He was not impaired."
Benavides said Murphy couldn't check on the kids' well-being because a parent aboard the bus was irate and threatened him.
He also pointed to a sample of neat handwriting and said Murphy was able to write legibly, whereas an impaired person could not. He performed his own one-leg stand before jurors and asked them to notice that even while sober in court, it is not easy.
Refuting the state's timeline of events, Benavides said a 10-second event in which Murphy clipped a milepost marker was separate from the crash that occurred less than an hour later.
Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold in her own closing remarks walked over to a board loaded with sticky notes and one by one, she pulled away pieces of paper containing variables in the crash to reveal one word: "Excuses."
Jenswold said it was "insulting" to the children who were hurt in the crash for Murphy to take the stand and claim he is a safe driver.
"That is not a man who is about safety," Jenswold said. "The explanation for this crash is as obvious as that big yellow school bus."
Jenswold said Murphy was predictably dangerous before he drove a "80,000-pound missile" into the bus.
She added even a manager from his own company, Dahl Trucking, called the Wisconsin State Patrol to ask troopers to pull the driver off the road for the safety of everyone on the interstate.
"In a matter of seconds, the day went to shambles," Jenswold said. "He slammed into that bus and changed those kids' lives forever."
