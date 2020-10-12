Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage reports 61 active cases of COVID-19

PORTAGE — Sixty-one inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage as of Oct. 9, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website.

Two of those positive cases are inactive and have since recovered for a total of 63 cases at the facility.

Communications Director for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections John Beard said 51 of those positive tests came after a two-day mass testing event conducted Oct. 2 by the National Guard at the facility. He said 43 positive results came back Oct. 5 and eight on Oct. 6.

Beard said those who tested positive are in medical isolation. Close contacts who have been potentially exposed have been identified and are in quarantine. He did not specify the source of the outbreak at the facility.

“We don’t speculate on sources because it’s difficult to determine,” Beard said.

There have been outbreaks in several Wisconsin prisons including Dodge Correctional where nearly all male inmates in the state are processed before being housed in another prison. Significant COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at Kettle Moraine, Oshkosh and Green Bay.

