Columbia County arrests another alleged accomplice in prison escape

Authorities discovered Deering and Newman were picked up at Piggly Wiggly by someone driving a white vehicle. The announcement identifies Wooderick as the driver of the vehicle. Online court records show Wooderick has no criminal convictions.

Deering and Newman were also allegedly aided in their escape by a Pardeeville woman who, according to a criminal complaint, told authorities she was afraid for her life. Holly M. Zimdahl, 46, was recently charged with aiding an escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Zimdahl allegedly told deputies she received threatening messages against herself and her family while working at the prison kitchen.

Searches of Zimdahl’s property found multiple cell phones, $1,400 in $100 dollar bills and a note instructing her where to buy electric fence cutters. The writers of the notes, unknown to Zimdahl, she said, told her to hide certain items in pallets and in a cooler in the kitchen where she worked. Zimdahl allegedly told police she knew it was wrong.

Deering and Newman were arrested the next day at a homeless shelter in Rockford called Miss Carly’s after the proprietor recognized their mugshots, noted their prison-issued sweatpants and offered them a cup of coffee before calling the police.