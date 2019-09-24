Authorities continue to urge Columbia County residents to lock up their vehicles and residences after more reported thefts recently.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a release Tuesday that his office has received additional reports of thefts of garage door openers from vehicles and residences being entered.
The latest such theft occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Pacific township, Brandner said. A suspect vehicle was spotted early Tuesday.
Brandner said the crimes are being committed between midnight and 3 a.m. He added thieves have taken credit cards, weapons, money and electronics from unlocked vehicles.
Homes in Lodi, Arlington, Columbus, the town of West Point, and town of Pacific have all been targeted in recent weeks.
"We have also had vehicles stolen and know that this is a larger group of criminals that are committing these crimes in Dane, Jefferson, Sauk and Columbia counties," Brandner said. "The public is reminded to remove any and all valuables from their vehicles. Your vehicles and residence doors should be kept locked."
Citizens who witness suspicious vehicles or persons are advised to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1, or 911 in case of emergency.
"Time is of the essence in reporting information," Brandner said. "A good description of suspicious activity, vehicle make, model and color, license plates and a possible direction of travel if suspects flee from a particular area will help deputies immensely."
