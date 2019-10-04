TOWN OF LEEDS — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in solving a homicide case in a rural area after a man was fatally shot in his own basement.
In a press release Friday, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said investigators want to speak with anyone who had been in contact with Keith Wolf, 35, in the weeks prior to his death.
At 9:22 p.m. Sept. 27, authorities were called to a residence on Bradley Road between highways 60 and C in a rural area of Leeds. The 911 caller said her family heard noises they believed to be from an intruder and her husband “grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard.”
She said she heard a gunshot and then found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs. Responding deputies found the woman and a small child safe in the home, hiding in a room. A search with a police K-9 unit found no one in the area.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy and determined the cause of death to be homicide.
Brandner said Friday that investigators want to speak with anyone who was driving along Bradley Road between Highways N and 60 between 8:30-10 p.m. Sept. 27. He said investigators want to speak to a person who was driving a light-colored SUV or truck with a loud exhaust in that same area around 9 p.m.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about any vehicles that parked or drove through the area or any people who were seen walking through the area.
Residents can contact Columbia County at 800-293-8477 or call Detective Sgt. Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166, ext. 3324.
Authorities said they believe the homicide was a targeted attack and not a random incident.
No further information was released Friday.
