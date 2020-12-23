Columbia County deputies arrest Sauk City man on suspected 4th OWI

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Troy Cross set a $500 signature bond Tuesday for a Sauk City man arrested after authorities suspected he was driving drunk.

According to a release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday about a vehicle driving “all over” the road northbound on U.S. Highway 113 near Lodi. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had called Columbia County about the vehicle, which was reportedly near Lee Road.

Lodi police officers found the vehicle as it was still driving north in Columbia County and stopped 33-year-old Antonio Alan Trevino Cantu, who was arrested after allegedly admitting to a deputy that he had driven into the ditch at some point, but “did not remember where.”

Trevino Cantu was charged Tuesday in circuit court with felony driving while drunk and misdemeanor counts of driving with a revoked license due to a previous drunken driving conviction, tampering with an ignition interlock device and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Trevino Cantu made an initial appearance in court Tuesday. Conditions of his bail, which had not yet been signed as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, prohibited him from possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages and from driving a motor vehicle.