Columbia County dispatcher allegedly pointed gun at man

The complaint states Ramirez told the man he was causing too much trouble at the residence and the man took offense to that because Ramirez doesn’t know him that well. Ramirez pulled out the gun from his waistband, pointed it at him and racked the slide back to chamber a round. They were standing only 4 to 5 feet away from each other when it happened. Another person eventually stepped in between them and then Ramirez lowered his gun. The man went outside to smoke a cigarette and called 911 when Ramirez came outside to apologize.

Following the incident, Ramirez reportedly went to his truck where he handed two firearms to a witness. Ramirez told the witness to hide the weapons in a dryer in the basement and to tell police that the 911 caller was lying and “delusional.” This witness had seen Ramirez consume two to three alcoholic beverages at the Caddy Shack and though he did not see the firearm incident inside the residence, he had heard the sound of a slide being pulled back on a firearm and a round being chambered. During a search of the residence a deputy located a pistol and rifle underneath couch cushions in the basement.

Ramirez reportedly told investigators he had consumed alcohol at the Caddy Shack and admitted to grabbing his gun from his vehicle for his own protection.