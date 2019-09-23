A jury trial will proceed Tuesday after a Friesland man accused of killing his estranged wife rejected a plea deal Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, dismissed both of his defense attorneys last week and opted to represent himself at trial.
Krueger is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession of narcotic drugs and stalking resulting in bodily harm.
Special Prosecutor Mark Williams offered a plea deal in writing Monday, which Krueger rejected.
"The time has come to make a choice," Judge W. Andrew Voigt told Krueger in court Monday, stating the case was scheduled to proceed one way or another, either with a plea deal or a jury trial. "It is your decision to make, and yours alone to make."
Williams said the family members of Tracy Krueger − who attended Monday's hearing − have experienced "a horrible time lapse" in the felony case that has lasted for more than three years.
"Everybody wants this done, including Mr. Krueger," Williams said.
Krueger asked Voigt whether handwritten correspondence he submitted Monday could be entered as evidence in the trial.
Krueger said the documents would prove a possible witness for the state lied to police about having a broken foot and a black eye. Krueger added that hospital records could further prove this, and he said his former defense attorneys would only see him at the courthouse and refused to gather the hospital records at his request.
You have free articles remaining.
Voigt said he had reviewed the more than 270 pages of documents and told Krueger that unless a person came to testify about the documents, the information would likely not be admissible as evidence.
Voigt added that he did not take issue with the evidence on its own, but rather how the evidence was presented.
"Just because somebody wrote it down does not mean I'm going to give it to the jury. That happens extraordinarily rarely," Voigt said. "You can't cross-examine a piece of paper. That's why we don't do it that way."
Voigt explained multiple times that the documents Krueger had submitted would likely not be admissible in their current form before Voigt asked Williams to step in and try to offer his own explanation.
"If you aren't going to allow my stuff, I might as well throw in the towel," Krueger said. "No one wants to hear my side."
Voigt asked Krueger a series of questions about his decision to reject the plea deal and proceed at trial without counsel, and Krueger held to his decision.
Before Monday's hearing concluded, Voigt instructed Krueger on proper conduct in a jury trial, such as not interrupting witnesses during testimony.
"It's not like what you've seen on TV. It is not a debate. It is not an argument," Voigt said.
Voigt asked both Krueger and Williams to submit their own questions to him by the end of the day Monday. Voigt said in order to allow fair representation for both sides, he will read questions when a jury is selected first thing Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)