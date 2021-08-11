Columbia County Huber inmate caught with meth

A Huber inmate was caught with methamphetamine while being searched after returning from work

Eddie L. Bridges was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a class I felony, on Aug. 2. He was in the Huber program following a non-violent drug offense.

Huber is a work release program Columbia County participates in. It allows certain inmates who meet specific criteria to leave.

On a tour of the facility earlier this summer Jail Cpt. Jim Stilson explained that all Huber inmates check in and check out when they leave the facility.

“They have to write down how they are getting to work,” Stilson said on the Huber side of the jail facility. “Huber inmates provide the license number and car of vehicle and even if there are other people riding in the car.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stilson added every inmate is searched when they return to the facility. He said the department may soon, with the help of grant funding, be able to purchase a second full body scanner for the Huber side since the jail already has a full body scanner.