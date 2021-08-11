 Skip to main content
Columbia County Huber inmate caught with meth
Columbia County Huber inmate caught with meth

A Huber inmate was caught with methamphetamine while being searched after returning from work

Eddie L. Bridges was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a class I felony, on Aug. 2. He was in the Huber program following a non-violent drug offense.

Huber is a work release program Columbia County participates in. It allows certain inmates who meet specific criteria to leave.

On a tour of the facility earlier this summer Jail Cpt. Jim Stilson explained that all Huber inmates check in and check out when they leave the facility.

“They have to write down how they are getting to work,” Stilson said on the Huber side of the jail facility. “Huber inmates provide the license number and car of vehicle and even if there are other people riding in the car.”

Stilson added every inmate is searched when they return to the facility. He said the department may soon, with the help of grant funding, be able to purchase a second full body scanner for the Huber side since the jail already has a full body scanner.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 2 jail staff searched Bridges as he returned to the jail from his Huber employer. Jail staff allegedly found a small baggie of methamphetamine which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials said the baggie was found in Bridges pants pocket.

Online records show Bridges pleaded no contest to possession of THC – 2nd offense last year. He was given Huber opportunities following that case and sentenced to seven months in jail.

Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt presided over the 2020 case. His office was notified of the new charges and Voigt revoked Bridges’ Huber status following the jail violations.

At Bridges’ initial appearance on Aug. 4, Judge Todd Hepler set his signature bond in the case at $2,000.

Bridges is still in Columbia County jail and is set to appear in Columbia County Court in September for a pre-trial conference and then will have a return date in October in front of Judge Hepler.

