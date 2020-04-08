Columbia County Jail adjusts to coronavirus, on-site visitation suspended

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No inmates or staff members at Columbia County Jail have been tested for COVID-19, but the jail has made several changes to account for the global pandemic.

The jail's medical staff is thoroughly evaluating new inmates before they mix with the rest of the jail's population, said Capt. James Stilson, the jail and communication center administrator. Medical clearance involves a period of isolation depending on the inmate and his or her release date and checking for COVID-19 symptoms including fever.

"At this point there have been no situations where (laboratory) testing was necessary," Stilson said of inmates and staff.

If the jail were to determine that an inmate has COVID-19 “we would isolate them and don PPEs (personal protective equipment) and take every precaution,” Stilson said. “We would work closely with our medical staff on establishing a care plan for them” and if the inmate exhibited advanced symptoms of COVID-19, “they would be taken to the hospital.”

Sheriff Roger Brandner, along with local judges, suspended Huber work release privileges beginning March 23 and will continue to evaluate the situation week to week, Stilson said.

“Because of our concerns about the virus, they did not want all that traffic going back and forth,” Stilson said.