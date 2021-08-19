Columbia County Judge finds probable cause in attempted homicide case

A case for a Wisconsin Dells man accused of strangulation/suffocation and attempted homicide will move forward. Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt found there was enough evidence in the preliminary hearing Thursday to go forward in the case.
Michael Cisneros, 45, Wisconsin Dells, is charged with both felony counts following an altercation July 1. Cisneros remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail, with bond set at $25,000, and was in court with his attorney Amanda Reik.
At the preliminary hearing in Columbia County Branch 2 court, Sheriff Sgt. Brian Poulin testified he spoke to the victim at the hospital after the incident. He said he saw red or purple marks on the left side on the victim’s throat.
Poulin said the victim told him Cisneros “flipped out” and got on top of her.
That is when Cisneros allegedly put his right hand on the victim’s neck impeding her breathing and had his left hand in a fist.
The incident lasted about a minute. Poulin said the victim told him Cisneros said “The world would be a better place if you were dead’ during the incident and also said something to the effect of he would disfigure her body after he killed her so no one would recognize her.
During cross-examination, Reik asked Poulin about the timeline of the incident. Poulin testified the incident occurred sometime around 10 -11 p.m. on July 1 and the victim was at the hospital at midnight on July 2.
Reik also argued that the felony count of attempted homicide should be dropped. She cited at no point during the incident did the victim say she couldn’t breath and that Cisneros didn’t hit the victim.
“He did not strike her,” Reik said. “She couldn’t have been certain the intent was to cause death with only one hand on the throat.”
Judge Voigt said there was substantial evidence the two felony counts happened in Columbia County.
Cisneros entered a plea of not guilty to both counts. Reik asked about scheduling a jury trial. Judge Voigt said due to the possible number of witnesses in the case a status conference would be good to line up the evidence. Reik agreed and a status conference is scheduled for Sept. 9.