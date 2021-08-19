Columbia County Judge finds probable cause in attempted homicide case

A case for a Wisconsin Dells man accused of strangulation/suffocation and attempted homicide will move forward. Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt found there was enough evidence in the preliminary hearing Thursday to go forward in the case.

Michael Cisneros, 45, Wisconsin Dells, is charged with both felony counts following an altercation July 1. Cisneros remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail, with bond set at $25,000, and was in court with his attorney Amanda Reik.

At the preliminary hearing in Columbia County Branch 2 court, Sheriff Sgt. Brian Poulin testified he spoke to the victim at the hospital after the incident. He said he saw red or purple marks on the left side on the victim’s throat.

Poulin said the victim told him Cisneros “flipped out” and got on top of her.

That is when Cisneros allegedly put his right hand on the victim’s neck impeding her breathing and had his left hand in a fist.

The incident lasted about a minute. Poulin said the victim told him Cisneros said “The world would be a better place if you were dead’ during the incident and also said something to the effect of he would disfigure her body after he killed her so no one would recognize her.