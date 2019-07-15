TOWN OF RANDOLPH — A Reedsburg man was arrested July 13 and charged his sixth drunken driving offense after police discovered him unresponsive behind the wheel of a car in Columbia County.
According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Lee Engle, 34, of Reedsburg faces charges of operating while under the Influence 6th offense, operating after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device, and is being held on a probation violation.
According to the press release, at 8:53 p.m. that evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a red colored 2004 Pontiac Grand Am parked in the ditch of County Highway EF near Highway 33 in the town of Randolph. Police said Engle was slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle and the reporting party said he was unresponsive, but had a pulse.
The sheriff’s office and EMS were dispatched to the scene to check on the Engle's welfare. He eventually woke up and began conversing with EMS and Sheriff’s Deputies, according to the release.
After determining he was medically stable, Engle was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies and taken to the Columbia County Jail. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Friesland First Responders, Randolph EMS, and the Portage Police Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)