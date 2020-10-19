 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia County searching for jail escapee
0 comments
alert top story

Columbia County searching for jail escapee

{{featured_button_text}}
102020-port-news-huber1

Montroy

 COLUMBIA COUNTY JAIL/Contributed

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who didn’t return to the county jail after work Monday.

Amanda Montroy, 27, formerly of Packwaukee, did not return to jail around 7 a.m. as scheduled, according to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner. She is serving two sentences for escape, resisting and/or obstructing an officer and theft.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Montroy’s sentences do not end until March 9. Her last known address was W5931 Chestnut Street in Packwaukee.

Brandner said that anyone who knows where Montroy is should contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News