Columbia County searching for jail escapee

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who didn’t return to the county jail after work Monday.

Amanda Montroy, 27, formerly of Packwaukee, did not return to jail around 7 a.m. as scheduled, according to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner. She is serving two sentences for escape, resisting and/or obstructing an officer and theft.

Montroy’s sentences do not end until March 9. Her last known address was W5931 Chestnut Street in Packwaukee.

Brandner said that anyone who knows where Montroy is should contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

