Columbia County Sheriff's deputy recognized for 'quick actions'

Agnew, with help from the state Division of Criminal Investigations, began working the reopened case in late 2014 and a first-degree murder charge has since been filed against the husband, Mark Bringe, thanks to “old-school detective work,” Agnew said.

Mark Bringe, formerly of Arizona, has a jury trial set for April in Columbia County Circuit Court. The murder charge was filed in February 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s really a matter of starting with the original case file, finding out what was originally done and what investigative techniques have changed in 30 years because maybe there are things you can do now that you couldn’t do 30 years ago or things that (investigators) weren’t trained to do 30 years ago,” said Agnew, who can’t get into the specifics of the case because it's still active.

“Obviously you have to be patient,” Agnew said of cold cases, in general. “It’s a lot of going out and doing interviews: You start talking to someone and they mention someone else’s name, so you just keep talking to people and gather as much information as possible.

"It can be a challenge," Agnew said, "because it’s an old case and we are small enough that we can’t dedicate someone full time to one case. You have to prioritize (cases) and sometimes put it on the back-burner and come back to it later.”