Columbia County sheriff says alleged militia group trained in town of Courtland

Though there is an anti-terrorism task force overseen by the FBI in Madison that would report concerning activity by groups, Brandner said the department has not had any notifications from that bureau in some time.

Brandner did not provide the location of the home due to ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office.

“We are looking into additional concerning activity happening at this residence,” Brandner said, adding that the department has been in contact with the property owners in the past, but nothing serious. “Information we have heard since then is very concerning.”

There are no active groups currently being monitored by county law enforcement he said, noting that the exercise by the Michigan-based group took place over just two days and was arranged with the property owners through “a friend of a friend of a friend.”

Brandner added that Columbia County is large and vastly rural.

“That’s why we ask the community to keep us informed and report any suspicious activity,” he said.