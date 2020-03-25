Columbia County Sheriff: 'We are not under martial law'

In an email late Monday, Brandner outlined that the sheriff's office has its own methods for staying safe as communities work to prevent the spread of coronavirus between people.

Adjustments began about a week ago for patrol deputies and jail operators. Access is restricted to secure buildings in both divisions and authorities have "handled as many calls over the phone as we can," Brandner said.

Referring to it as a balancing act, the sheriff noted that a number of citizen complaints require deputies to speak in person to those affected. Deputies continue to meet with residents when it's necessary.

Staff have also had to shift hours, reducing contact with one another. Some are working opposite days to make sure they can continue to have officers to handle calls. The sheriff's office has personal protective equipment, which is assigned to every deputy.

In a teleconference with Portage city officials Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers told Mayor Rick Dodd that Columbia County Emergency Management submitted an order to the state on behalf of all municipalities. Brandner noted that with the help of the county health care center, additional masks were procured to give every police department within the county masks for all officers.