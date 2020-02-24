Columbus bowling manager accused of stealing more than $6,000 from league

A former manager of Fast Lanes Bowling in Columbus is accused of stealing more than $6,000 from a bowling league to finance his gambling addiction.

Adam J. Resop, 30, formerly of Fond du Lac, faces up to six years in prison for felony theft of a business setting.

In September 2018 in Marathon County, Resop was found guilty of misdemeanors of theft of a business setting and theft of movable property where the victim was Day's Bowl-A-Dome in Wausau, according to online court records. Resop had received two years of probation for these offenses and was ordered to pay $1,463 in restitution to that bowling alley.

According to the Columbia County criminal complaint, the owner of Fast Lanes contacted Columbus police Jan. 10 regarding money Resop had stolen from one of their bowling leagues. The owner told police Resop had been stealing the sanction fees and prize moneys from the Wednesday night men’s scratch league. There were 10 teams comprised of four members each in that league. Resop’s responsibility was to collect the league money paid by members each Wednesday night.