Columbus businessman and ex-mayor sentenced to 3½ years in prison for bank fraud

In March, Eisenga pleaded guilty to creating a fake lease agreement and lease guarantee for a grocery store property he owned in Columbus. He gave the documents to Alliant as part of a loan application in 2017. Alliant told investigators it would not have approved the loan without the lease and guarantee.

In a letter to Conley filed on Wednesday, Eisenga blamed his own drive to succeed on behalf of his hometown for the lie he told when he applied for the loan with Alliant.

"I made a simple miscalculation based on a combination of pride, success and an inflated self-image," Eisenga wrote. "I violated one of the simplest principles of morality: When I committed this crime, I decided, wrongly and criminally, that the ends would justify the means. The ends do not, cannot and never will justify the means."

Eisenga believed the shopping center and grocery store would succeed, based on three optimistic market studies he had reviewed, he wrote.

"I figured that in a couple years, I could refinance the fraudulent loan with a legitimate loan," Eisenga wrote. "I thought to myself, nobody would ever know and nobody would ever be financially harmed. I also thought that I could preserve my self-image and my standing in the business and local community."