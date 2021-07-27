Columbus couple charged after search warrant reveals over 30 marijuana plants

Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana plants and over 30 pounds of marijuana.

Floyd A. Worth, 46, Columbus, and Angela J. Worth, 35, Columbus, have been charged with manufacture THC with intent to deliver (>10,000 grams), a class E felony, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a class I felony in separate cases in Columbia County.

Angela and Floyd worth were also charged with misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocybin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges were filed against Angela in June and three weeks later the same charges were filed against Floyd.

Online court records show Angela was in custody during her initial appearance on June 21 with a cash bond set at $2,000 and has since been released.

Floyd Worth was in custody during his initial appearance on July 14 and posted his $250 signature bond the same day. Angela and Floyd both have conditions of not possession of consumption of controlled substances without a valid prescription and is not to possess any drug paraphernalia as part of their bond.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}