Columbus couple charged after search warrant reveals over 30 marijuana plants

Columbia County Sheriff officers executed a search warrant in the town of Hampden June 17 that resulted in authorities finding 34 marijuana plants and over 30 pounds of marijuana.
Floyd A. Worth, 46, Columbus, and Angela J. Worth, 35, Columbus, have been charged with manufacture THC with intent to deliver (>10,000 grams), a class E felony, and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a class I felony in separate cases in Columbia County.
Angela and Floyd worth were also charged with misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocybin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed against Angela in June and three weeks later the same charges were filed against Floyd.
Online court records show Angela was in custody during her initial appearance on June 21 with a cash bond set at $2,000 and has since been released.
Floyd Worth was in custody during his initial appearance on July 14 and posted his $250 signature bond the same day. Angela and Floyd both have conditions of not possession of consumption of controlled substances without a valid prescription and is not to possess any drug paraphernalia as part of their bond.
According to the criminal complaint, Angela Worth was the only one at the home on Arnold Road on June 17 when the Columbia County Sheriff officers executed the search warrant. Officers began searching a 60-by-40-foot detached shed on the property.
The complaint alleges 34 marijuana plants were found in three different rooms inside the shed. Officers noted “all three rooms had water supply, humidity control sensors and switches, and a large number of growing lights.” Detective Sergeant Mark Smit estimated each plant could yield five to seven pounds of processed marijuana.
Smit tested at least two of the plants came back positive for the presence of THC. The search warrant also found 38 vacuum-sealed packages that weighed .55 pounds each, 55-gallon drum with 11.5 pounds of marijuana and a multi-colored smoking device that was tested and results came back positive for THC.
Officers allegedly found more marijuana in a garage at the residence.
The complaint states 27.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms were found in the garage and over 100 grams of marijuana edibles.
Smit reported a total amount of processed marijuana was 33.61 pounds along with 7.5 grams of marijuana wax and 177 grams of marijuana edibles.
Angela Worth has a pre-trial conference set for Aug. 8 and Floyd Worth is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in Columbia County on Aug. 11.