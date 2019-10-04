A 45-year-old Columbus man was charged Thursday with three felonies after police said he recorded people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a bathroom with a hidden camera.
Jeremy S. Johnson was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with capturing an intimate representation of a victim under 18, capturing an intimate representation and two counts of invasion of privacy.
According to the criminal complaint, New Berlin Police received an SD card in February that had been found on the floor at Helium Trampoline Park in New Berlin. Using surveillance video and paperwork Helium keeps from customers, police determined who dropped the card.
The information and the SD card were provided to Columbus Police Department which continued the investigation. Columbus police made contact with an adult woman who confirmed she and her 13-year-old daughter were pictured in videos undressing and showering in the bathroom at Johnson's Chapin Street residence sometime in December 2018 or January 2019. The woman told police that Johnson did not have permission to record them.
The Columbus Police Department served a search warrant at Johnson’s residence Monday night when he was taken into custody. According to the complaint, police recovered a motion activated camera, a digital camera, cell phones, USB drives, SD cards and a digital hard drive.
The Columbus Police Department requested assistance from agents with Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations including a digital forensic examiner.
During his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court Thursday, Johnson was given a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims, their workplaces, residences or schools. He also is ordered not to take photos or video of anyone without written consent. A return date has been set for 9 a.m., Dec. 19.
