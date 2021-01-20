Columbus man appears in court for 5th offense OWI

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Columbus man appeared in court on Tuesday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated after another driver witnessed his car driving recklessly on Highway 151 on Friday.

Gregory Ruff is also charged with misdemeanor charges of bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face up to 10 years in prison for the felony OWI charge alone.

Ruff appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Ruff was placed on a $500 cash bond. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He also shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness contacted dispatch on Friday at 6:20 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle traveling recklessly going north on Highway 151 from Highway 73 in the township of Elba. A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy observed the car almost run off the expressway and operate left of center. The vehicle was pulled after turning off of Highway D.