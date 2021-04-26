Columbus man arrested for 6th OWI

FALL RIVER -- A 41-year-old Columbus man was arrested for a sixth-offense of driving while intoxicated Saturday in the village of Fall River.

Brian A. Hellenbrand is also charged with operation after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and he received a citation for speeding, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy observed Hellenbrand speeding in a 2006 Nissan Altima on Highway 16 near Duborg Road in Columbus Township and conducted a traffic stop on South Street, the release states. The deputy could smell intoxicants in the vehicle and Hellenbrand admitted to consuming alcohol the night before. Hellenbrand failed a field sobriety test and was transported to Columbia County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Online court records indicate Hellenbrand also faces a forfeiture for refusing to take a test for intoxication following his arrest Saturday. No court date has yet been set.