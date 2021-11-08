Columbus man arrested for 6th OWI

Columbus Police arrested a man on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated sixth offense.

A release from Chief Dennis Weiner stated Andrew Jenkins, 42, Columbus, was in a running vehicle at a parking lot and was allegedly unresponsive and gasping for air on Nov. 7 at 2:07 a.m..

The officer reported that when spoke with Jenkins he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and Jenkin's speech was heavily slurred.

Jenkins allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests and was then arrested for driving while intoxicated sixth offense. He was taken to a hospital where he allegedly refused a blood draw. Weiner said a search warrant was written and a blood sample was obtained. Jenkins was then booked into Columbia County Jail.

Online records show Jenkins was found guilty after pleading no contest to OWI fifth or sixth in February 2012.

Online court records, no charges have been filed as on Monday morning and Jenkins has no upcoming court appearances scheduled.

