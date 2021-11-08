Columbus man arrested for 6th OWI

Columbus Police arrested a man on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated sixth offense.
A release from Chief Dennis Weiner stated Andrew Jenkins, 42, Columbus, was in a running vehicle at a parking lot and was allegedly unresponsive and gasping for air on Nov. 7 at 2:07 a.m..
Cranberries are a staple of holiday dinners. Regardless of whether they’re part of a fresh fruit chutney or a jelly the slides out of a can, do you know how they get to your table? Farmer Nodji Van Wychen, a third-generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin, showed us around her cranberry fields in October to give us an idea of how the fruit, which is native to North America, is harvested and processed.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The officer reported that when spoke with Jenkins he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and Jenkin's speech was heavily slurred.
Jenkins allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests and was then arrested for driving while intoxicated sixth offense. He was taken to a hospital where he allegedly refused a blood draw. Weiner said a search warrant was written and a blood sample was obtained. Jenkins was then booked into Columbia County Jail.
Online records show Jenkins was found guilty after pleading no contest to OWI fifth or sixth in February 2012.
Online court records, no charges have been filed as on Monday morning and Jenkins has no upcoming court appearances scheduled.
GALLERY: Downtown Portage Costume Contest and Trick or Treating
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Portage Halloween and Costume Contest
The Portage Chamber of Commerce held a costume contest for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Commerce Plaza. The contest was followed by trick or treaters picking up treats around downtown Portage.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.