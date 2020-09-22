Columbus man charged with child neglect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Columbus man has been accused of leaving four small children home alone while he went out drinking.

According to Columbus Chief of Police Dennis Weiner, an officer spotted a male and female in the downtown area shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday who both appeared intoxicated and were having difficulty walking. The police offered the pair a ride home.

Upon arrival at the residence, a 6-year-old boy was found crying on the porch. Further investigation revealed three additional children inside the house, ages five, four and 15 months. There were no adults or other responsible persons present. Police also noted the backyard of the property ends at the Crawfish River.

Timothy Hensler, the children’s father, admitted to investigators that he left his children home alone, according to the press release. The 28-year-old was formally charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Monday with four counts of child neglect.

Columbia County Human Services placed the children with a local family member.

