Columbus man charged with strangulation

The victim said the incident continued with Pagel attempting to claw her eyes out and that Pagel punched her 15-20 times in the face and body. He also allegedly banged the victims head against the floor.

Pagel eventually got off of the victim and began throwing things around the house. That allowed the victim to call 911. A witness at the scene confirmed they saw Pagel pinning the victim down and punching her. The witness also stated once Pagel got off the victim he began throwing things around the house.

Columbus Police Officer Andrew Henn spoke with Pagel once he was taken into custody the day after the incident. Pagel allegedly told police he had 12 cans of Twisted Tea and approximately five to six drinks each with two to three shots of rum.

Henn observed injuries to Pagel’s face and hands.

Pagel confirmed he and the victim were singing karaoke and drinking when the victim wanted to sing one more song but he did not. He told Henn he could not remember any other details of the evening due to his level of intoxication.

Pagel is set to be back in Columbia County court Nov. 22 for a pre-trial conference and a return date in front of Judge Hepler in December.

