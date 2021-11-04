Columbus man charged with strangulation

A Columbus man was arrested following an incident over karaoke.
Matthew J. Pagel, 37, Columbus, is facing charges of strangulation and suffocation, a class H felony, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
At Pagel’s initial appearance Oct. 28, Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set Pagels cash bond at $750 and set standard felony conditions including maintaining absolute sobriety. Pagel posted his cash bond on Nov. 2 and is out of custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbus Police were dispatched to a residence the morning of Oct. 25 around 12:48 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they spoke with the victim.
Officer Dillon Donahue said the victim was crying and shaking when speaking with him. There was a small cut on the victim's bottom lip and dark red marks on her face and neck.
The victim told Donahue that she and Pagel were consuming alcohol and singing karaoke at the residence that night. The victim asked to sing one more song, but when Pagel didn’t want to he allegedly began yelling and screaming.
Pagel allegedly pinned her to the ground, put both hands around her throat and began squeezing. The victim stated this caused her pain and had difficulty breathing. She spoke to police about 40 minutes after the incident and said she was still in pain.
The victim said the incident continued with Pagel attempting to claw her eyes out and that Pagel punched her 15-20 times in the face and body. He also allegedly banged the victims head against the floor.
Pagel eventually got off of the victim and began throwing things around the house. That allowed the victim to call 911. A witness at the scene confirmed they saw Pagel pinning the victim down and punching her. The witness also stated once Pagel got off the victim he began throwing things around the house.
Columbus Police Officer Andrew Henn spoke with Pagel once he was taken into custody the day after the incident. Pagel allegedly told police he had 12 cans of Twisted Tea and approximately five to six drinks each with two to three shots of rum.
Henn observed injuries to Pagel’s face and hands.
Pagel confirmed he and the victim were singing karaoke and drinking when the victim wanted to sing one more song but he did not. He told Henn he could not remember any other details of the evening due to his level of intoxication.
Pagel is set to be back in Columbia County court Nov. 22 for a pre-trial conference and a return date in front of Judge Hepler in December.