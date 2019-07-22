A Columbus man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Troy M. Allen, 49, formerly of Reedsburg, pleaded guilty in August 2018 to two felony charges of sexual assault. A third charge was dismissed during a plea and sentencing hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen recommended 10 years in prison and five years or extended supervision for Allen for both guilty charges.
Defense Attorney David Susens asked for 10 years of probation and 15 years of imposed and stayed prison time, with seven years initial confinement and eight years of extended supervision.
Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Allen to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. Allen received 257 days of jail credit.
Barrett ordered Allen seek counseling services. He may not have any contact with four victims listed in the case nor any girls under the age of 13. Allen must register as a sex offender for life.
