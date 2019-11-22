COLUMBUS — A 19-year-old Columbus man who was already found guilty of second-degree reckless endangerment in a February shooting is now accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Michael D. Hardy faces up to 40 years in prison for felony second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and up to six years in prison for felony bail jumping.
Hardy shot a man in the leg during a botched drug deal in Sun Prairie, his sentencing hearing for the felonies of second-degree reckless endangerment and armed robbery scheduled for Monday in Dane County.
According to the Nov. 15 criminal complaint regarding sexual assault, the girl had fallen asleep at Hardy’s house in Columbus on the evening of Nov. 8 after drinking alcohol and smoking a “blunt.” The girl did not remember falling asleep and later woke up in a bed where Hardy was sexually assaulting her. She reported that Hardy was wearing an ankle monitor because of a shooting in the Madison area.
Hardy told Columbus police Nov. 12 that the girl and several others had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana at his residence on Nov. 8, the complaint states. Hardy said he drank alcohol but didn’t smoke marijuana due to his bond conditions concerning his case in Dane County. Hardy admitted to sleeping in the same bed as the girl and another person and that he had slept next to the girl. He said he woke up at one point and had the girl in his arms.
Hardy has a pretrial conference for the sexual assault charge on Dec. 11 at Columbia County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court:
Hardy shot the man after accompanying another person — described to police by the victim’s girlfriend as a 15-year-old boy— to a residence on Flint Street where the boy was going to buy some marijuana.
The victim told a Sun Prairie police officer that he and his brother were selling marijuana for his girlfriend, who had gone to bed after working late. He said the deal went awry after Hardy pulled a handgun from his pocket. The victim told the officer he then produced a taser and told Hardy and the boy to leave the residence. Hardy responded by pointing the gun at the victim’s brother, the victim said.
Hardy then pointed the gun at the victim as Hardy backed toward the entrance to the residence. The victim told the officer he responded by walking toward Hardy and saying, “I wish you would.” At that point, Hardy pointed the gun toward the floor and started firing it, according to the victim.
Seconds later, the victim saw blood on his legs and on the floor and fell.
After the shots were fired, the victim said his brother told him that he saw Hardy walk back into the living room and take the marijuana on the table along with some cash. The victim also said his brother saw the boy standing at the doorway trying to open a knife.
Hardy told police he aimed his gun at the floor and fired the first shot to scare the victim as he walked toward him. But the victim continued to walk toward him so Hardy said he shot him in the leg.
Doctors at UW Health at the American Center, 4602 Eastpark Blvd., told police the victim suffered a gunshot wound from a bullet that went through the muscle of his left leg in the calf area. He also had a possible fracture to the tibia from a ricocheting bullet fragment.
Madison reporter Rob Schultz contributed to this story.
