Columbus man placed on $250,000 cash bond for bank robbery

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was being monitored by GPS when he allegedly robbed two banks last week including the Horicon State Bank in Neosho.

Alan Schade made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday with charges connected to robbing the Neosho bank. Charges have not been filed in Jefferson County for the alleged robbery at the second bank.

Alan Schade is charged with a felony count of robbery of a financial institution along with three counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 68 years in prison and a $130,000 in fined if convicted of all the charges.

Schade appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Schade was placed on a $250,000 cash bond. He shall not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with victim business and its employees. He shall not leave Wisconsin while the case is pending.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division detective responded to the bank on Wednesday following the bank alarm going off at 3:19 p.m. Two bank tellers said a man, who was later identified as Schade, gave a note to one of them that told them to put everything in a bag and that no one would get hurt while passing a plastic grocery bag to one of the tellers. The bag was filled with U.S. currency including marked money, which had known and documented serial numbers. Schade then left in a truck that he had parked in the parking lot. Schade’s clothing and description including height was recorded.

The tellers believed that Schade had entered the bank around noon the same day and asked for deposit slips but did not complete any bank transaction before leaving. At that time, Schade was in different clothing, but he left in the same vehicle. Although the license plate wasn’t visible in the video from the bank that police viewed at the time of the robbery, they were able to make out the video in the earlier incident. The license was registered to Schade.

In addition, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert regarding a bank robbery in Jefferson County on Jan. 24. Schade was believed to be the suspect in that bank robbery as well and involved in other criminal activity in Jefferson County.

Schade was located in Waterloo on Thursday and had the money that had been marked by the bank in his possession, according to the criminal complaint. The owner of the home that Schade was in consented to a search and clothing that matched what was being worn during the bank robberies was located.

Schade was brought to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office where it was noticed that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor due to a Waukesha County Circuit Court case. The detective was able to get the GPS data that showed that Schade was at a bank in Ixonia on Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. when it was robbed and at the bank in Neosho on Jan. 26 at both noon and 3:17 p.m.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Dodge County.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

