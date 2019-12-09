JUNEAU — A 54-year-old Columbus man will serve six years in prison after being found guilty of child pornography.
David A. Brickett appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Monday. Along with the six years in prison, Pfitzinger gave Brickett six additional years of supervision.
Brickett was found guilty of one of child pornography in September after he entered a guilty plea to the charges.
“The overwhelming harm here is that even though Brickett is convicted, the child porn images are out there forever on the internet and those children will be victims again and again,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said.
According to the criminal complaint, special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a search at Brickett’s home Jan. 24. The agents had a search warrant for the residence to seek evidence of child pornography.
Brickett said he has a friend in England with whom he shares photos via Skype, according to the complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, Brickett admitted to looking at pornography of “young guys,” but said the images were of men who were 18. He also told the agents that if he saved the pornography, he put it on the hard drive of his computer.
On the hard drive of the computer, agents found two images of the same prepubescent boy in pornographic photos.
