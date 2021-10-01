Columbus man sentenced to prison for delivering methamphetamine

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Columbus man was sentenced Thursday to spend seven years in prison after being found guilty of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamines.

Joshua Rennock was found guilty of the charge in July. He appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger for his sentencing. Besides the prison time, Rennock was placed on five years of an extended sentence.

“Methamphetamine is becoming entrenched in our community,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “There is no ‘experimentation’ with this drug; you either don’t use it or it destroys you. There is no in between. People who distribute it will be dealt with sternly.”

In January 2021, Beaver Dam Police Officers, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, set up three controlled purchases of meth from Joshua Rennock, according to the press release. In April, Joshua Rennock showed up at the confidential informant’s house saying they needed to talk. Rennock convinced the confidential informant to get into his car. Rennock drove them back to his residence where he fronted the confidential informant 14.15 grams of meth. While at the residence, another individual showed up, took some of the drugs and then was instructed to drive the confidential informant back home. Rennock was on active probation during these incidents.