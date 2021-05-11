Columbus pair arrested with $300,000 worth of controlled substances

Police recovered more than $300,000 in drugs and arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a Columbus residence May 6.

Alexander Obermeier, 22, and Samantha Libricz, 22, were both charged with six felonies – maintaining a drug trafficking place, class I felony, possess with intent to deliver designer drugs (>50 g), class C felony, possession with intent to deliver psilocin (>500 g), possession with intent to deliver THC (>1000-2500 g), a class G felony, possession with intent to deliver LSD <= 1 g), a class G felony, and possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (>10-50G) a class D felony.

Three of the possession with intent to deliver felony charges have a modifier attached to the charge of deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park. They face over a century in prison and $310,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

Judge Todd Hepler set a $25,000 signature bond for both suspects at their separate initial appearances Tuesday. They have since been released. Obermeier's attorney Christopher Van Wagner sent a letter to the court Monday to complain that the two had been held in jail since May 6, five days, without a hearing. The letter states the pair are engaged to be married.