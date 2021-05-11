Columbus pair arrested with $300,000 worth of controlled substances

Police recovered more than $300,000 in drugs and arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a Columbus residence May 6.
Alexander Obermeier, 22, and Samantha Libricz, 22, were both charged with six felonies – maintaining a drug trafficking place, class I felony, possess with intent to deliver designer drugs (>50 g), class C felony, possession with intent to deliver psilocin (>500 g), possession with intent to deliver THC (>1000-2500 g), a class G felony, possession with intent to deliver LSD <= 1 g), a class G felony, and possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (>10-50G) a class D felony.
Three of the possession with intent to deliver felony charges have a modifier attached to the charge of deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park. They face over a century in prison and $310,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
Judge Todd Hepler set a $25,000 signature bond for both suspects at their separate initial appearances Tuesday. They have since been released. Obermeier's attorney Christopher Van Wagner sent a letter to the court Monday to complain that the two had been held in jail since May 6, five days, without a hearing. The letter states the pair are engaged to be married.
According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's detective received an email from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent about three packages that had been mailed from overseas and later seized by customs. Samples from the three envelopes tested positive for MDMA. They were being sent to Obermeier at 138 E. Prairie St., Columbus. That address is about 800 feet from a church and 780 feet from a school.
The packages were then handed over to the special agent to prepare for a controlled delivery of the packages by the postal inspector. The suspects were identified as Obermeier and Libricz. Officers obtained a search warrant with the condition of the postal inspector delivering the packages to a resident at the address.
On May 6, the postal inspector posed as a letter carrier and delivered the three envelopes to Libricz, who took them into the home. Law enforcement then carried out the search warrant.
Inside, officers reported finding materials used to produce THC vape cartridges and edibles, large amounts of THC, MDMA and mushrooms, blotter tabs of LSD, DMT, drug paraphernalia, thousands of dollars in gift cards, marijuana seeds, controlled pills, $10,970 in cash and other items.
“During the search, law enforcement located a large amount of controlled substances including over one pound of MDMA (ecstasy powder), four pounds of THC wax and oils, two and a half pounds of psilocybin, LSD, DMT, mescaline, and other hallucinogens. Law enforcement also located production materials to include pill presses, U.S. currency, drug ledgers, cutting compounds, growing materials, packaging materials, a firearm, and an electronic weapon,” a press release stated.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said this was a large-scale drug operation and thanked the law enforcement agencies that worked together.
“The street value of these drugs would have sold for approximately $300,000,” Brandner said.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department, Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, US Postal Inspection Service, Columbia County District Attorney's Office, and Lifestar EMS.
Pre-trial conferences are set for early June.