Columbus police release photo of gas station robbery suspect

COLUMBUS – Columbus Police Department released a photo of the suspect in the robbery at a city gas station that occurred on Jan. 13.

“The Columbus Police Department continues to investigate the robbery that occurred on Monday Jan. 13 in the city of Columbus and continues to seek any information from the public that they feel may help in this case,” Lt. Darrell Ward said. “We are also asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect in this case contact the police department.”

The photo shows a white man who was wearing a dark blue full zip up hoodie, dark colored pants and a stocking cap had forced his way into the store after closing. The man is believed to have displayed a handgun and made threats to the clerk at Cenex Gas Station, 501 Park Ave., if she were to call law enforcement.

The man then fled south from the gas station in the direction of Kiwanis Park, behind the gas station. He fled with an undisclosed amount of currency in a green bank bag. A K9 track was attempted with a Portage Police K9, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The Columbus Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact Sergeant Mark Creighton or Lt. Darrell Ward at 920-623-5919 or they may also contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-TIPS(8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

