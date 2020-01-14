Columbus police search for man who robbed gas station

COLUMBUS – Columbus police are searching for a man who robbed the Cenex Gas Station, 501 Park Ave., on Monday night.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Lieutenant Darrell Ward, the report came in after the gas station closed on Monday night around 10:20 p.m.

It was reported that a white man, last seen wearing a dark blue full zip up hoodie, dark colored pants and a stocking cap had forced his way into the store after closing. The man is believed to have displayed a handgun and made threats to the clerk if she were to call law enforcement.

The man then fled south from the gas station in the direction of Kiwanis Park, behind the gas station. He fled with an undisclosed amount of currency in a green bank bag. A K9 track was attempted with a Portage Police K9, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The Columbus Police Department is asking that anyone with information or potential video footage of the suspect contact Sergeant Mark Creighton at 920-623-5919. Anyone with information can also contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 800-293-TIPS(8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Police Department.

