Columbus police seek information about suspect who broke door at Democratic Party of Columbia County
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect believed to have damaged the lock on a door for the Democratic Party of Columbia County building.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, a video captured the person who is believed to have done the criminal damage to the property on Nov. 6.

According to the press release, at 9:21 p.m. the door lock mechanism at the building housing the Democratic Party of Columbia County in Columbus was damaged. The male in the photo is observed walking past the downtown office, turning around, and then is observed placing superglue in the keyhole of the door. This prevented access to the office and destroyed the lock mechanism of a commercial door.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (920) 623-5919 or Columbia County Crimestoppers at (800) 293-8477.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

