Columbus woman agrees to plead guilty and take 6-year prison sentence in murder-for-hire case

A Columbus woman charged with murder-for-hire has agreed to be sentenced to six years in federal prison under a plea agreement filed Thursday under which she would plead guilty to the murder solicitation charge.

Kelly R. Harper, 37, was arrested in February and charged in U.S. District Court with murder-for-hire. Days later, she was formally indicted on the charge.

A plea hearing is scheduled on June 24 before U.S. District Judge William Conley.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court states the FBI and Sun Prairie police learned in January of a plot to kill a man from a group of journalists and from the man who was to be targeted. The journalists, who were not identified in the complaint, were investigating a murder-for-hire site on the internet’s so-called dark web, where they uncovered information showing someone wanted to kill the man.

The intended victim, according to Harper’s divorce case in Dane County Circuit Court, was her former husband. That was stated in correspondence from the man’s lawyer that asked a judge to seal the divorce file. Circuit Judge Jacob Frost has since sealed the file.