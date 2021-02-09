Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to remain in custody

A Columbus woman charged Monday with attempting to buy a man’s murder through the internet’s “dark web” will remain in custody for now, after a brief hearing in federal court Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Elgersma told U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker that prosecutors intend to take the case against Kelly R. Harper, 37, to a grand jury on Wednesday to seek a formal indictment. Harper was charged in a criminal complaint Monday with using the internet to hire someone to commit murder.

Harper’s attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, said he does not intend to contest Harper’s detention at this point, and she remains in the Dane County Jail. She did not appear during Tuesday’s brief hearing, which was held by video conference. If indicted, she will next appear in court on Feb. 16.

The FBI and Sun Prairie police learned of the plot last month from a group of journalists and the man who was alleged to be targeted, the complaint states. The journalists, who were not identified in the complaint, were investigating a murder-for-hire site on the dark web, where they uncovered information showing someone wanted to kill the man.