Commissioner issues arrest warrant for Dells man facing drug charges
Commissioner issues arrest warrant for Dells man facing drug charges

Sauk County Judicial Court Commissioner issued an arrest warrant for a Wisconsin Dells man Wednesday after he failed to show up for his initial appearance in court after being charged with felony counts of dealing up to 15 grams of cocaine and up to five grams of cocaine to a confidential informant.

Fernando Ramirez-Jimenez, 37, did not appear in Sauk County Circuit Court despite the mailed summons not being returned, prompting Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen to request an arrest warrant.

According to the complaint, deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office were approached by someone looking to act as a confidential informant to be considered in a pending case against them.

The informant arranged two separate purchases from Ramirez-Jimenez in December, roughly a week apart. The first was for $800 worth of cocaine. The second was for $500 of the illegal drug.

According to the complaint, a deputy drove the informant to both exchanges in the parking lots of Walmart and Walgreens in Wisconsin Dells and confirmed the seller was Ramirez-Jimenez, watching the pair exchange cash for balled up tinfoil.

The informant returned with two bags of a substance later identified as cocaine, one weighing slightly more than one gram and the other was about 8.7 grams, during the first exchange. During the second interaction, the informant said Ramirez-Jimenez had spoken briefly to the informant about getting him a job with his employer before handing over roughly 4.5 grams of cocaine.

Ramirez-Jimenez faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 27 years and fines up to $75,000.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

