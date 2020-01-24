Convicted child sex offender released north of Waupun

A child sex offender who had previously been held under Chapter 980 sexually violent person commitment has been released and will reside in the town of Alto.
Jonathan A. Miller, 34, will begin living at N4141 County Highway E, in the town of Alto. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office was notified about Miller moving to the home, which is located between the village of Fairwater and Waupun.
Miller has two previous juvenile adjudications for first degree sexual assault of a child when he was 14 and 16 years old.
Chapter 980 (Sexually Violent Persons Law) was created in 1994 and allows the state to civilly commit offenders who are deemed to be sexually violent after they have served their prison sentences. The program was created as a way to continue to protect the public from violent sex offenders and provide treatment to offenders.
According to online records, Miller, 34, had been committed under Chapter 980 in Dodge County Circuit Court in 2005 and has been a registered sex offender since 2002, when he was 16.
Miller was discharged from the Chapter 980 commitment on Jan. 16 in Dodge County Courts. As part of the Chapter 980 commitment, Miller was examined yearly. Four doctors examined Miller and felt he no longer qualified to be kept under the Chapter 980 commitment.
According to the press release, Miller is not on any active community or extended supervision but is required to comply with the sex offender registry including lifetime GPS monitoring. Based on Miller’s juvenile adjudication, law prevents Miller’s information from being identified on the Sex Offender Registry public website.
If you have information regarding current criminal activity of this or any other offender, please call the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390. In the case of an emergency, call 911.
