Prosecutors say a Cottage Grove man dumped gasoline on a truck and lit it on fire in Spring Green while leaving a note behind intended to scare his ex-girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Jeffry Loyd Miller, 67, admitted to police he set the truck owned by the woman’s new boyfriend ablaze to get back at her and had previously placed a GPS tracker on her vehicle.
Miller faces five felony charges, including stalking, criminal damage to property, arson and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
During an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, a signature bond of $3,000 was set for Miller, despite Assistant District Attorney Emily Eklund’s recommendation for a $2,000 cash bond. Miller was released Friday.
Judge Wendy Klicko ordered Miller not to contact the victims in the case as a condition of his bond. A return hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, the Spring Green police and fire departments responded to a fire at 8:26 p.m. June 29 in the 600 block of North Albany Street.
Authorities at the scene found a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with smoke coming out of it.
The vehicle had a broken window, some vinyl covering was burned, heavy soot littered the dashboard, the speed gauge was damaged and a light was melted. After firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire, police found a note under the driver’s side door handle.
The note alleged a road rage incident and described veiled threats.
“I looked right at you in your eyes as I left the road, going into the ditch,” the note read. “My three little kids were in the car. Turns out I don’t live far from you. I drive by often. Trying to think about how to pay you back. Well now you know. I don’t know if I’m done yet.”
Authorities on Sunday morning spoke to the vehicle’s owner and a woman he knows.
The man who owned the truck seemed surprised and told police he has never been involved in a road rage incident, the complaint said.
His girlfriend told police she was certain the handwriting on the note belonged to Miller. She said she was certain Miller burned the truck and left the note as a cover-up story.
“That is totally his style,” she told police.
The woman said she told Miller she just wanted to be friends and not be romantically involved, but he continued to ask about dating and would follow her at the grocery store or show up to her house unannounced to mow her lawn, the complaint said.
At 9:20 p.m. July 1, two days after the truck fire, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a possible break-in at the same address.
The deputy drove south on Highway 23 and saw a vehicle parked in a lot outside a funeral home. The deputy turned on his squad car lights, pulled up behind the vehicle and ordered the driver to lie down on the ground.
A sheriff’s captain then arrived on scene and the deputy arrested Miller.
Authorities searched Miller’s vehicle and found a pair of brass knuckles, two gas cans, water, aspirin and another note with similar messages as the paper found on the burned truck days earlier.
Miller told authorities he had been walking past the house and was going to ask for water and aspirin but felt nervous and left the area. He said he did not attempt to break into the house.
According to the complaint, Miller later admitted to authorities the woman had broken up with him in 2016 and then sent a letter in March telling him not to contact her.
When a sheriff’s deputy asked Miller whether he believed a jury would believe his story, he allegedly said it was possibly “beyond the realm of truth.”
According to the complaint, Miller said he learned the woman had a new boyfriend and he planned ahead regarding the suspected arson incident. He told authorities he poured gasoline on the vinyl cover in the truck and used a lighter to set it on fire before running away.
Authorities also questioned Miller about a GPS device he owned. Miller said he bought the GPS device online through Amazon and placed it in his wife’s vehicle and then inside the woman’s vehicle before taking it out because he was afraid she would find it.
