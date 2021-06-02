Cottage Grove man appears in court after allegedly inappropriately touching teen girl

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Cottage Grove man made his initial appearance in court on Monday on charges of inappropriately touching his ex-girlfriend’s teenage daughter while the three were living together.

Ryan Zuleger is charged with a felony count of sexual assault of the same child. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the offense.

Zuleger appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim, victim’s family or residence. He may not have unsupervised contact with any minor female.

According to the criminal complaint, the Watertown Police began investigated the report in January about the suspected abuse. The girl, who would be 16 currently, reported that her mother’s ex-boyfriend would lay in bed with her at night and try to touch her breasts. The girl reported that the abuse occurred between December of 2019 and March of 2020.