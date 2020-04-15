Couple charged with burglary of Sauk County parks, 14 other counties in southern Wisconsin

Neil Husom allegedly admitted to police that he had broken into self-pay boxes and had broken into a number of buildings at different parks. According to the complaint, he told police that he took the two cameras set up for surveillance and had thrown them off a bridge in Monroe.

When police talked to Stephanie Husom, according to the complaint, she confirmed that the pair would randomly search for locations and then Stephanie would drive and drop Neil off, where he would break into pay boxes and buildings looking for money. At certain locations, she would help with tools to break open boxes or tubes, she allegedly told police.

In June 2018 and between March and April 2019, investigators found there were a number of thefts in Sauk County. A warden found the lock on a self-pay box broken In June 2018 at Natural Bridge State Park. A warden found that it had been emptied of visitor fees paid for use of the park.