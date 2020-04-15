Couple charged with burglary of Sauk County parks, 14 other counties in southern Wisconsin

Two people have been charged in connection with burglaries across 15 Wisconsin counties between June 2017 and May 2019.
Neil Patrick Husom, 29, of North Freedom, faces more than 77 years in prison and fines up to $150,000. He is charged with felony burglary of a building, theft of property worth up to $2,500, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box and felony and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Stephanie Ann Husom, 28, formerly of Monroe, was charged with felony burglary of a building, misdemeanor theft up to $2,500, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box and felony bail jumping. She faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 42 years and fines up to $120,000 for her part in the burglaries.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, Neil Patrick Husom allegedly burglarized 10 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources buildings and roughly 41 thefts from self-pay boxes with the help of Stephanie Husom. There were also roughly 15 self-pay boxes that had evidence of tampering and eight attempted burglaries or thefts. All of these took place in local or state parks throughout portions of southern Wisconsin.
The Husoms were suspects in the break-ins and were stopped by police May 8. When officers executed a search warrant on their vehicle, more than 100 keys were found and at least one had distinct markings connecting it to Rock Arbor State Park.
Neil Husom allegedly admitted to police that he had broken into self-pay boxes and had broken into a number of buildings at different parks. According to the complaint, he told police that he took the two cameras set up for surveillance and had thrown them off a bridge in Monroe.
When police talked to Stephanie Husom, according to the complaint, she confirmed that the pair would randomly search for locations and then Stephanie would drive and drop Neil off, where he would break into pay boxes and buildings looking for money. At certain locations, she would help with tools to break open boxes or tubes, she allegedly told police.
In June 2018 and between March and April 2019, investigators found there were a number of thefts in Sauk County. A warden found the lock on a self-pay box broken In June 2018 at Natural Bridge State Park. A warden found that it had been emptied of visitor fees paid for use of the park.
In that same month, workers contacted wardens to notify them that the Rocky Arbor State Park office had been broken into when someone broke the lock box at the back of the building and used the spare key to enter. The key for a self-registration box was missing. Investigators found it was empty and that $151 had been taken. In total, according to the complaint, nearly $780 had been taken, as well as keys for the building and a locker. Rangers also found a yellow self-pay tube had been damaged along the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park.
In March 2019, another self-pay tube in the CCC parking lot of Devil’s Lake State Park was found damaged and all of its self-pay stubs were missing. Similar damage was found two more times within the week. In the same time period, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area had a self-pay box damaged and fees stolen. Surveillance cameras at Parfrey’s were stolen in April 2019.
According to the complaint, the Husoms allegedly stole from parks in Green, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Dane, Sauk, Rock, Monroe, Juneau, Jefferson, Walworth, Kenosha and Waukesha County.
Neil Husom is currently on bond for cases in Green, Iowa and Dane County for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass to a building and property theft and felony issuance of worthless checks. Stephanie Husom was found guilty of felony issuance of worthless checks in July 2018 in Dane County.
Both are scheduled to appear in court June 24.
