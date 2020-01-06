Couple faces burglary charges in Lake Delton Laundromat incident

Derek Peterson can be seen entering the utility room in the surveillance footage and leaving with a number of items in the front pocket of his blue Wisconsin Dells hooded sweatshirt. Derek told police that he and Shilo are both addicted to methamphetamine and are homeless, which drives them to commit petty crimes for money and drugs. In all, according to the complaint, the Petersons took two rolls of quarters valued at $20, a few tools and a set of keys that Derek admitted to trying to use to get change out of the units at the laundromat, but was unsuccessful.